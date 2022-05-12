 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COFORGE LTD. Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,742.90 crore, up 38.16% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,742.90 crore in March 2022 up 38.16% from Rs. 1,261.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.70 crore in March 2022 up 56.17% from Rs. 133.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.70 crore in March 2022 up 48.34% from Rs. 226.30 crore in March 2021.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 34.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.95 in March 2021.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 3,721.60 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.78% returns over the last 6 months and 8.87% over the last 12 months.

COFORGE LIMITED
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,742.90 1,658.10 1,261.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,742.90 1,658.10 1,261.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 59.30 36.20 27.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,011.90 968.90 758.50
Depreciation 58.40 56.60 44.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 359.20 349.70 266.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 254.10 246.70 164.90
Other Income 23.20 4.80 16.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 277.30 251.50 181.40
Interest 18.30 18.30 3.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 259.00 233.20 178.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 259.00 233.20 178.20
Tax 34.20 36.00 40.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 224.80 197.20 137.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 224.80 197.20 137.40
Minority Interest -17.10 -13.50 -4.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 207.70 183.70 133.00
Equity Share Capital 60.90 60.90 60.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.10 30.27 21.95
Diluted EPS 33.45 29.58 21.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.10 30.27 21.95
Diluted EPS 33.45 29.58 21.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
