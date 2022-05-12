COFORGE LTD. Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,742.90 crore, up 38.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,742.90 crore in March 2022 up 38.16% from Rs. 1,261.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.70 crore in March 2022 up 56.17% from Rs. 133.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.70 crore in March 2022 up 48.34% from Rs. 226.30 crore in March 2021.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 34.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.95 in March 2021.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 3,721.60 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.78% returns over the last 6 months and 8.87% over the last 12 months.