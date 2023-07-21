English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    COFORGE LTD. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,221.00 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,221.00 crore in June 2023 up 21.41% from Rs. 1,829.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.30 crore in June 2023 up 10.42% from Rs. 149.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 322.00 crore in June 2023 up 6.41% from Rs. 302.60 crore in June 2022.

    COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 27.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.57 in June 2022.

    COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 4,819.45 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.49% returns over the last 6 months and 36.30% over the last 12 months.

    COFORGE LIMITED
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,221.002,170.001,829.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,221.002,170.001,829.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.104.0038.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,374.901,358.501,099.50
    Depreciation75.7071.7063.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses536.00512.00402.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax230.30223.80225.60
    Other Income16.002.6014.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax246.30226.40239.60
    Interest22.1019.5018.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax224.20206.90221.20
    Exceptional Items---52.30--
    P/L Before Tax224.20154.60221.20
    Tax48.5037.9049.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities175.70116.70171.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period175.70116.70171.90
    Minority Interest-10.40-1.90-22.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates165.30114.80149.70
    Equity Share Capital61.1061.1060.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.0618.8024.57
    Diluted EPS26.5418.4524.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.0618.8024.57
    Diluted EPS26.5418.4524.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #COFORGE LIMITED #COFORGE LTD. #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!