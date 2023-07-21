COFORGE LTD. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,221.00 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,221.00 crore in June 2023 up 21.41% from Rs. 1,829.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.30 crore in June 2023 up 10.42% from Rs. 149.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 322.00 crore in June 2023 up 6.41% from Rs. 302.60 crore in June 2022.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 27.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.57 in June 2022.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 4,819.45 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.49% returns over the last 6 months and 36.30% over the last 12 months.