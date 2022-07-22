 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

COFORGE LTD. Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,829.40 crore, up 25.16% Y-o-Y

Jul 22, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,829.40 crore in June 2022 up 25.16% from Rs. 1,461.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.70 crore in June 2022 up 21.12% from Rs. 123.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 302.60 crore in June 2022 up 33.01% from Rs. 227.50 crore in June 2021.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 24.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.40 in June 2021.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 3,620.75 on July 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.37% returns over the last 6 months and -22.35% over the last 12 months.

COFORGE LIMITED
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,829.40 1,742.90 1,461.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,829.40 1,742.90 1,461.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.70 59.30 49.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -10.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,099.50 1,011.90 902.40
Depreciation 63.00 58.40 52.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 402.60 359.20 308.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 225.60 254.10 159.00
Other Income 14.00 23.20 16.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 239.60 277.30 175.10
Interest 18.40 18.30 11.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 221.20 259.00 163.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 221.20 259.00 163.20
Tax 49.30 34.20 32.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 171.90 224.80 131.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 171.90 224.80 131.20
Minority Interest -22.20 -17.10 -7.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 149.70 207.70 123.60
Equity Share Capital 60.90 60.90 60.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.57 34.10 20.40
Diluted EPS 24.14 33.45 19.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.57 34.10 20.40
Diluted EPS 24.14 33.45 19.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #COFORGE LIMITED #COFORGE LTD. #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2022 02:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.