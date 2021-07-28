COFORGE LTD. Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,461.60 crore, up 38.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,461.60 crore in June 2021 up 38.28% from Rs. 1,057.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.60 crore in June 2021 up 54.69% from Rs. 79.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.50 crore in June 2021 up 28.46% from Rs. 177.10 crore in June 2020.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 20.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 12.82 in June 2020.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 4,723.40 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.95% returns over the last 6 months and 166.93% over the last 12 months.