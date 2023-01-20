 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COFORGE LTD. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,055.80 crore, up 23.99% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,055.80 crore in December 2022 up 23.99% from Rs. 1,658.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 228.20 crore in December 2022 up 24.22% from Rs. 183.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 391.30 crore in December 2022 up 27% from Rs. 308.10 crore in December 2021.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 37.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 30.27 in December 2021.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 3,966.40 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.28% returns over the last 6 months and -26.63% over the last 12 months.

COFORGE LIMITED
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,055.80 1,959.40 1,658.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,055.80 1,959.40 1,658.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.10 5.30 36.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,198.10 1,171.90 968.90
Depreciation 62.40 61.40 56.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 491.10 445.10 349.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 297.10 275.70 246.70
Other Income 31.80 13.50 4.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 328.90 289.20 251.50
Interest 21.50 21.20 18.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 307.40 268.00 233.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 307.40 268.00 233.20
Tax 71.50 47.40 36.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 235.90 220.60 197.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 235.90 220.60 197.20
Minority Interest -7.70 -19.50 -13.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 228.20 201.10 183.70
Equity Share Capital 61.10 61.00 60.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.41 33.00 30.27
Diluted EPS 36.69 32.41 29.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.41 36.16 30.27
Diluted EPS 36.69 32.41 29.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

