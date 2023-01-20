COFORGE LTD. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,055.80 crore, up 23.99% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,055.80 crore in December 2022 up 23.99% from Rs. 1,658.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 228.20 crore in December 2022 up 24.22% from Rs. 183.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 391.30 crore in December 2022 up 27% from Rs. 308.10 crore in December 2021.

    COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 37.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 30.27 in December 2021.

    COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 3,966.40 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.28% returns over the last 6 months and -26.63% over the last 12 months.

    COFORGE LIMITED
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,055.801,959.401,658.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,055.801,959.401,658.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.105.3036.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,198.101,171.90968.90
    Depreciation62.4061.4056.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses491.10445.10349.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax297.10275.70246.70
    Other Income31.8013.504.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax328.90289.20251.50
    Interest21.5021.2018.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax307.40268.00233.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax307.40268.00233.20
    Tax71.5047.4036.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities235.90220.60197.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period235.90220.60197.20
    Minority Interest-7.70-19.50-13.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates228.20201.10183.70
    Equity Share Capital61.1061.0060.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.4133.0030.27
    Diluted EPS36.6932.4129.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.4136.1630.27
    Diluted EPS36.6932.4129.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
