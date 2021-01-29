COFORGE LTD. Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,190.60 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,190.60 crore in December 2020 up 10.92% from Rs. 1,073.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.00 crore in December 2020 down 1.05% from Rs. 123.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.20 crore in December 2020 down 1.62% from Rs. 209.60 crore in December 2019.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 20.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 19.75 in December 2019.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 2,420.10 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.93% returns over the last 6 months and 20.46% over the last 12 months.