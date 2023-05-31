English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Coffee Day Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, up 13.88% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coffee Day Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in March 2023 up 13.88% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 down 7.36% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 9.76% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

    Coffee Day shares closed at 36.40 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.92% returns over the last 6 months and -16.23% over the last 12 months.

    Coffee Day Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.614.854.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.614.854.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.141.731.96
    Depreciation0.140.140.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.592.012.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.260.97-0.96
    Other Income0.23----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.040.97-0.96
    Interest0.220.260.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.250.71-1.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.250.71-1.17
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.250.71-1.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.250.71-1.17
    Equity Share Capital211.25211.25211.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.03-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.060.03-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.03-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.060.03-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Coffee Day #Coffee Day Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am