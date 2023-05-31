Coffee Day Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, up 13.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coffee Day Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in March 2023 up 13.88% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 down 7.36% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 9.76% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.
Coffee Day shares closed at 36.40 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.92% returns over the last 6 months and -16.23% over the last 12 months.
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.61
|4.85
|4.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.61
|4.85
|4.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.14
|1.73
|1.96
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.59
|2.01
|2.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|0.97
|-0.96
|Other Income
|0.23
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.04
|0.97
|-0.96
|Interest
|0.22
|0.26
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.25
|0.71
|-1.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.25
|0.71
|-1.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.25
|0.71
|-1.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.25
|0.71
|-1.17
|Equity Share Capital
|211.25
|211.25
|211.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.03
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.03
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.03
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.03
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited