Coffee Day Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, up 13.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in March 2023 up 13.88% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 down 7.36% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 9.76% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

Coffee Day shares closed at 36.40 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.92% returns over the last 6 months and -16.23% over the last 12 months.