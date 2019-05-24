Coffee Day Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 76.90 crore, up 43.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coffee Day Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.90 crore in March 2019 up 43.64% from Rs. 53.53 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.28 crore in March 2019 down 34.91% from Rs. 16.52 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2019 down 80.23% from Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2018.
Coffee Day shares closed at 265.05 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.54% returns over the last 6 months and -13.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.90
|11.72
|53.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.90
|11.72
|53.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|69.13
|--
|35.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.54
|2.28
|2.02
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|0.15
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.91
|2.16
|2.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.20
|7.16
|13.64
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.48
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.69
|7.64
|14.09
|Interest
|24.98
|26.87
|30.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.28
|-19.23
|-16.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.28
|-19.23
|-16.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.28
|-19.23
|-16.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.28
|-19.23
|-16.52
|Equity Share Capital
|211.25
|211.25
|211.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|1,664.74
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-0.91
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-0.91
|-0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-0.91
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-0.91
|-0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited