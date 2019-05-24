Coffee Day Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 76.90 crore, up 43.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.90 crore in March 2019 up 43.64% from Rs. 53.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.28 crore in March 2019 down 34.91% from Rs. 16.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2019 down 80.23% from Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2018.

Coffee Day shares closed at 265.05 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.54% returns over the last 6 months and -13.21% over the last 12 months.