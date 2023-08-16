Coffee Day Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore, up 9.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore in June 2023 up 9.57% from Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 up 147.21% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2023 up 175.66% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022.

Coffee Day EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

Coffee Day shares closed at 36.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and -24.56% over the last 12 months.