    Coffee Day Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, up 14.7% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coffee Day Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in December 2021 up 14.7% from Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.15 crore in December 2021 up 155.03% from Rs. 65.69 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021 up 195.8% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2020.

    Coffee Day EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.11 in December 2020.

    Coffee Day shares closed at 67.15 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 106.62% returns over the last 6 months

    Coffee Day Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.753.984.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.753.984.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.691.471.76
    Depreciation0.150.150.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.693.743.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.22-1.38-1.59
    Other Income--0.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.22-1.38-1.58
    Interest-34.9217.2817.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.15-18.66-19.19
    Exceptional Items-----46.50
    P/L Before Tax36.15-18.66-65.69
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.15-18.66-65.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.15-18.66-65.69
    Equity Share Capital211.25211.25211.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.71-0.88-3.11
    Diluted EPS1.71-0.88-3.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.71-0.88-3.11
    Diluted EPS1.71-0.88-3.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Coffee Day #Coffee Day Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 12:00 pm

