Coffee Day Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, up 14.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in December 2021 up 14.7% from Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.15 crore in December 2021 up 155.03% from Rs. 65.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021 up 195.8% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2020.

Coffee Day EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.11 in December 2020.

Coffee Day shares closed at 67.15 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 106.62% returns over the last 6 months