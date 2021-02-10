Coffee Day Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore, up 14.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore in December 2020 up 14.1% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 65.69 crore in December 2020 down 338.73% from Rs. 14.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2020 down 561.29% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

Coffee Day shares closed at 26.35 on August 24, 2020 (NSE)