Coffee Day Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.72 crore, down 45.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coffee Day Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.72 crore in December 2018 down 45.88% from Rs. 21.66 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.23 crore in December 2018 down 46.11% from Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2018 down 57.43% from Rs. 18.23 crore in December 2017.
Coffee Day shares closed at 265.05 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.47% returns over the last 6 months and -12.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.72
|18.02
|21.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.72
|18.02
|21.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.28
|1.88
|1.95
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|0.12
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.16
|1.72
|1.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.16
|14.30
|17.51
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.39
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.64
|14.69
|18.14
|Interest
|26.87
|26.40
|31.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.23
|-11.71
|-13.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.23
|-11.71
|-13.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.23
|-11.71
|-13.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.23
|-11.71
|-13.16
|Equity Share Capital
|211.25
|211.25
|211.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-0.55
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-0.55
|-0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-0.55
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-0.55
|-0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited