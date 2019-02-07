Coffee Day Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.72 crore, down 45.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.72 crore in December 2018 down 45.88% from Rs. 21.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.23 crore in December 2018 down 46.11% from Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2018 down 57.43% from Rs. 18.23 crore in December 2017.

Coffee Day shares closed at 265.05 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.47% returns over the last 6 months and -12.81% over the last 12 months.