Coffee Day Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.16 crore, up 56.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.16 crore in September 2022 up 56.15% from Rs. 146.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2022 up 106.68% from Rs. 84.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.55 crore in September 2022 up 1243.67% from Rs. 4.42 crore in September 2021.

Coffee Day EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.02 in September 2021.

Coffee Day shares closed at 51.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and 33.99% over the last 12 months.