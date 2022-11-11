 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coffee Day Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.16 crore, up 56.15% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coffee Day Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 229.16 crore in September 2022 up 56.15% from Rs. 146.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2022 up 106.68% from Rs. 84.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.55 crore in September 2022 up 1243.67% from Rs. 4.42 crore in September 2021.

Coffee Day EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.02 in September 2021.

Coffee Day shares closed at 51.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and 33.99% over the last 12 months.

Coffee Day Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 229.16 210.49 146.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 229.16 210.49 146.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.27 77.39 40.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.58 0.73 0.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.96 0.03 -0.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.19 37.08 37.20
Depreciation 32.08 32.62 39.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.35 72.69 80.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.35 -10.05 -51.37
Other Income 20.82 2.85 7.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.47 -7.20 -43.68
Interest 14.20 17.21 46.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.27 -24.41 -90.00
Exceptional Items -- 3.18 --
P/L Before Tax 4.27 -21.23 -90.00
Tax 0.05 0.40 0.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.22 -21.63 -90.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.22 -21.63 -90.55
Minority Interest 1.32 1.30 6.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.13 3.63 -0.35
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.67 -16.70 -84.85
Equity Share Capital 211.25 211.25 211.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 -0.79 -4.02
Diluted EPS 0.27 -0.79 -4.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 -0.79 -4.02
Diluted EPS 0.27 -0.79 -4.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:51 am
