English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Coffee Day Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.16 crore, up 56.15% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coffee Day Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 229.16 crore in September 2022 up 56.15% from Rs. 146.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2022 up 106.68% from Rs. 84.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.55 crore in September 2022 up 1243.67% from Rs. 4.42 crore in September 2021.

    Coffee Day EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.02 in September 2021.

    Close

    Coffee Day shares closed at 51.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and 33.99% over the last 12 months.

    Coffee Day Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations229.16210.49146.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations229.16210.49146.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials94.2777.3940.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.580.730.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.960.03-0.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.1937.0837.20
    Depreciation32.0832.6239.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.3572.6980.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.35-10.05-51.37
    Other Income20.822.857.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.47-7.20-43.68
    Interest14.2017.2146.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.27-24.41-90.00
    Exceptional Items--3.18--
    P/L Before Tax4.27-21.23-90.00
    Tax0.050.400.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.22-21.63-90.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.22-21.63-90.55
    Minority Interest1.321.306.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.133.63-0.35
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.67-16.70-84.85
    Equity Share Capital211.25211.25211.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.27-0.79-4.02
    Diluted EPS0.27-0.79-4.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.27-0.79-4.02
    Diluted EPS0.27-0.79-4.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Coffee Day #Coffee Day Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:51 am