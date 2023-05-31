English
    Coffee Day Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 240.35 crore, up 41.54% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coffee Day Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 240.35 crore in March 2023 up 41.54% from Rs. 169.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.29 crore in March 2023 down 36.38% from Rs. 52.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.23 crore in March 2023 up 122.06% from Rs. 50.99 crore in March 2022.

    Coffee Day EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2022.

    Coffee Day shares closed at 36.40 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.92% returns over the last 6 months and -16.23% over the last 12 months.

    Coffee Day Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations240.35243.85169.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations240.35243.85169.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.9795.9456.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.670.720.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.353.51-0.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.1931.7440.91
    Depreciation48.3748.1233.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.48463.1778.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.02-399.35-38.99
    Other Income60.8420.5656.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.86-378.7917.99
    Interest29.0126.61-41.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.85-405.4059.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.85-405.4059.32
    Tax0.653.690.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.20-409.0958.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.20-409.0958.83
    Minority Interest-1.696.44-6.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.220.59-0.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.29-402.0652.33
    Equity Share Capital211.25211.25211.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.58-19.032.48
    Diluted EPS1.58-19.032.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.58-19.032.48
    Diluted EPS1.58-19.032.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
