Coffee Day Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 240.35 crore, up 41.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.35 crore in March 2023 up 41.54% from Rs. 169.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.29 crore in March 2023 down 36.38% from Rs. 52.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.23 crore in March 2023 up 122.06% from Rs. 50.99 crore in March 2022.

Coffee Day EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2022.

Coffee Day shares closed at 36.40 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.92% returns over the last 6 months and -16.23% over the last 12 months.