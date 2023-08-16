Coffee Day Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 247.29 crore, up 17.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.29 crore in June 2023 up 17.48% from Rs. 210.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.55 crore in June 2023 up 223.05% from Rs. 16.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.86 crore in June 2023 up 155.15% from Rs. 25.42 crore in June 2022.

Coffee Day EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2022.

Coffee Day shares closed at 36.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and -24.56% over the last 12 months.