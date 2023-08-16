English
    Coffee Day Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 247.29 crore, up 17.48% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coffee Day Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 247.29 crore in June 2023 up 17.48% from Rs. 210.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.55 crore in June 2023 up 223.05% from Rs. 16.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.86 crore in June 2023 up 155.15% from Rs. 25.42 crore in June 2022.

    Coffee Day EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2022.

    Coffee Day shares closed at 36.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and -24.56% over the last 12 months.

    Coffee Day Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations247.29240.35210.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations247.29240.35210.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials103.07100.9777.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.770.670.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.14-0.350.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.2633.1937.08
    Depreciation31.4248.3732.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.1553.4872.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.764.02-10.05
    Other Income16.6860.842.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.4464.86-7.20
    Interest9.3929.0117.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.0535.85-24.41
    Exceptional Items----3.18
    P/L Before Tax24.0535.85-21.23
    Tax-0.030.650.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.0835.20-21.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.0835.20-21.63
    Minority Interest-1.96-1.691.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.57-0.223.63
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.5533.29-16.70
    Equity Share Capital211.25211.25211.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.971.58-0.79
    Diluted EPS0.971.58-0.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.971.58-0.79
    Diluted EPS0.971.58-0.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

