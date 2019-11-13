Cochin Shipyard Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 971.20 crore, up 21.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 971.20 crore in September 2019 up 21.49% from Rs. 799.40 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.57 crore in September 2019 up 40.59% from Rs. 147.64 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.81 crore in September 2019 up 17.2% from Rs. 243.86 crore in September 2018.

Cochin Shipyard EPS has increased to Rs. 15.78 in September 2019 from Rs. 10.86 in September 2018.

Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 407.05 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.31% returns over the last 6 months and 5.71% over the last 12 months.