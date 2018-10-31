Cochin Shipyard Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 799.40 crore, up 37.06% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 799.40 crore in September 2018 up 37.06% from Rs. 583.24 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.64 crore in September 2018 up 47.34% from Rs. 100.21 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.86 crore in September 2018 up 52.81% from Rs. 159.58 crore in September 2017.

Cochin Shipyard EPS has increased to Rs. 10.86 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.93 in September 2017.

Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 381.30 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.19% returns over the last 6 months and -33.72% over the last 12 months.