Cochin Shipyard Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 576.97 crore, down 52.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 576.97 crore in March 2023 down 52.37% from Rs. 1,211.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.34 crore in March 2023 down 83.33% from Rs. 284.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2023 down 99.2% from Rs. 412.03 crore in March 2022.

Cochin Shipyard EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.60 in March 2022.

Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 546.25 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months and 74.55% over the last 12 months.