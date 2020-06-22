Cochin Shipyard Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 816.69 crore, up 3.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 816.69 crore in March 2020 up 3.69% from Rs. 787.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.77 crore in March 2020 up 42.32% from Rs. 97.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.01 crore in March 2020 up 18.9% from Rs. 174.94 crore in March 2019.

Cochin Shipyard EPS has increased to Rs. 10.55 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.41 in March 2019.

Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 292.10 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.53% returns over the last 6 months and -22.92% over the last 12 months.