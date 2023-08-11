Cochin Shipyard Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 444.14 crore, up 1.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.14 crore in June 2023 up 1.01% from Rs. 439.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.41 crore in June 2023 up 123.73% from Rs. 48.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.30 crore in June 2023 up 81.95% from Rs. 91.40 crore in June 2022.

Cochin Shipyard EPS has increased to Rs. 8.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.72 in June 2022.

Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 658.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.54% returns over the last 6 months and 92.04% over the last 12 months.