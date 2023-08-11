English
    Cochin Shipyard Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 444.14 crore, up 1.01% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cochin Shipyard are:

    Net Sales at Rs 444.14 crore in June 2023 up 1.01% from Rs. 439.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.41 crore in June 2023 up 123.73% from Rs. 48.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.30 crore in June 2023 up 81.95% from Rs. 91.40 crore in June 2022.

    Cochin Shipyard EPS has increased to Rs. 8.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.72 in June 2022.

    Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 658.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.54% returns over the last 6 months and 92.04% over the last 12 months.

    Cochin Shipyard
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations444.14576.97439.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations444.14576.97439.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials144.68398.80156.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.5486.9675.75
    Depreciation12.868.6614.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses133.82157.38173.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.25-74.8319.76
    Other Income84.1969.4857.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax153.44-5.3577.25
    Interest8.32-1.8411.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax145.12-3.5065.41
    Exceptional Items--61.81--
    P/L Before Tax145.1258.3165.41
    Tax35.7110.9616.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.4147.3448.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.4147.3448.91
    Equity Share Capital131.54131.54131.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.323.603.72
    Diluted EPS8.323.603.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.323.603.72
    Diluted EPS8.323.603.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

