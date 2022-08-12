Cochin Shipyard Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 439.72 crore, up 33.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 439.72 crore in June 2022 up 33.48% from Rs. 329.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.91 crore in June 2022 up 51.48% from Rs. 32.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.40 crore in June 2022 up 30.8% from Rs. 69.88 crore in June 2021.

Cochin Shipyard EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.45 in June 2021.

Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 333.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -8.68% over the last 12 months.