Cochin Shipyard Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 735.44 crore, up 11.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 735.44 crore in June 2019 up 11.65% from Rs. 658.73 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.25 crore in June 2019 up 13.11% from Rs. 106.31 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.69 crore in June 2019 up 21.33% from Rs. 172.82 crore in June 2018.

Cochin Shipyard EPS has increased to Rs. 9.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.82 in June 2018.

Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 359.30 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.04% returns over the last 6 months and -19.09% over the last 12 months.