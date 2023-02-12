 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cochin Shipyard Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 630.86 crore, down 33.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cochin Shipyard are:Net Sales at Rs 630.86 crore in December 2022 down 33.8% from Rs. 952.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.41 crore in December 2022 down 11.89% from Rs. 134.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.94 crore in December 2022 down 14.3% from Rs. 206.47 crore in December 2021.
Cochin Shipyard EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.22 in December 2021. Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 484.05 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.02% returns over the last 6 months and 42.01% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations630.86682.91952.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations630.86682.91952.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials226.47320.80524.68
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost82.3478.5872.03
Depreciation14.4214.9114.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses168.20144.07214.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.43124.55127.99
Other Income23.0961.4664.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax162.52186.01192.36
Interest11.8711.8711.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax150.66174.14180.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax150.66174.14180.71
Tax32.2554.3046.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities118.41119.83134.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period118.41119.83134.39
Equity Share Capital131.54131.54131.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.009.1110.22
Diluted EPS9.009.1110.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.009.1110.22
Diluted EPS9.009.1110.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 12, 2023 09:22 am