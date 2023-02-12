Cochin Shipyard Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 630.86 crore, down 33.8% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 630.86 682.91 952.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 630.86 682.91 952.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 226.47 320.80 524.68 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 82.34 78.58 72.03 Depreciation 14.42 14.91 14.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 168.20 144.07 214.08 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 139.43 124.55 127.99 Other Income 23.09 61.46 64.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.52 186.01 192.36 Interest 11.87 11.87 11.64 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 150.66 174.14 180.71 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 150.66 174.14 180.71 Tax 32.25 54.30 46.33 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 118.41 119.83 134.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 118.41 119.83 134.39 Equity Share Capital 131.54 131.54 131.54 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.00 9.11 10.22 Diluted EPS 9.00 9.11 10.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.00 9.11 10.22 Diluted EPS 9.00 9.11 10.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited