Cochin Shipyard Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 630.86 crore, down 33.8% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cochin Shipyard are:Net Sales at Rs 630.86 crore in December 2022 down 33.8% from Rs. 952.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.41 crore in December 2022 down 11.89% from Rs. 134.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.94 crore in December 2022 down 14.3% from Rs. 206.47 crore in December 2021.
Cochin Shipyard EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.22 in December 2021.
|Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 484.05 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.02% returns over the last 6 months and 42.01% over the last 12 months.
|Cochin Shipyard
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|630.86
|682.91
|952.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|630.86
|682.91
|952.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|226.47
|320.80
|524.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|82.34
|78.58
|72.03
|Depreciation
|14.42
|14.91
|14.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|168.20
|144.07
|214.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|139.43
|124.55
|127.99
|Other Income
|23.09
|61.46
|64.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|162.52
|186.01
|192.36
|Interest
|11.87
|11.87
|11.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|150.66
|174.14
|180.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|150.66
|174.14
|180.71
|Tax
|32.25
|54.30
|46.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|118.41
|119.83
|134.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|118.41
|119.83
|134.39
|Equity Share Capital
|131.54
|131.54
|131.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.00
|9.11
|10.22
|Diluted EPS
|9.00
|9.11
|10.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.00
|9.11
|10.22
|Diluted EPS
|9.00
|9.11
|10.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited