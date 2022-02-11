Cochin Shipyard Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 952.88 crore, up 27.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 952.88 crore in December 2021 up 27.27% from Rs. 748.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.39 crore in December 2021 down 41.44% from Rs. 229.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.47 crore in December 2021 down 38.06% from Rs. 333.32 crore in December 2020.

Cochin Shipyard EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 17.45 in December 2020.

Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 340.85 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.67% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.