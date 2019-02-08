App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cochin Shipyard Q3 profit up 14% to Rs 130 crore

Total expenses surged to Rs 569.21 crore in December quarter as against Rs 489.98 crore a year ago.

PTI
State-owned Cochin Shipyard on Friday reported 14 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 129.72 crore for December quarter. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 113.76 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18.

Its total income for the latest quarter rose 15 per cent to Rs 766.15 crore as against Rs 666.04 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Total expenses surged to Rs 569.21 crore in December quarter as against Rs 489.98 crore a year ago.

Cochin Shipyard is one of the leading shipbuilding and repair companies in India, which claims to have an infrastructure that combines economy, scale, and flexibility. Incorporated in 1972, the company can build and repair the largest vessels in the country.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Cochin Shipyard #Market news #Results

