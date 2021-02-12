MARKET NEWS

Cochin Shipyard Q3 net profit rises 32% to Rs 223.73 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 169.81 crore during the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI
February 12, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
 
 
State-run Cochin Shipyard on Friday posted a 32 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 223.73 crore during the quarter ended December.

Its total income during the quarter under review fell to Rs 763.43 crore from Rs 950.34 crore in the year-ago period.

The company, however, managed to reduce its total expenses to Rs 461.45 crore as compared to Rs 722.12 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Cochin Shipyard is one of the leading shipbuilding and repair companies in India.
