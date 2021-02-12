Cochin Shipyard Q3 net profit rises 32% to Rs 223.73 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

State-run Cochin Shipyard on Friday posted a 32 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 223.73 crore during the quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 169.81 crore during the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review fell to Rs 763.43 crore from Rs 950.34 crore in the year-ago period.

The company, however, managed to reduce its total expenses to Rs 461.45 crore as compared to Rs 722.12 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Cochin Shipyard is one of the leading shipbuilding and repair companies in India.