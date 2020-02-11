App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 08:07 PM IST

Cochin Shipyard Q3 net profit rises 32.42% to Rs 169.81cr

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 128.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

State-owned Cochin Shipyard on Tuesday reported a 32.42 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 169.81 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

Total income rose 23.89 per cent to Rs 950.34 crore as compared with Rs 767.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Total expenses stood at Rs 722.12 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 571.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Cochin Shipyard is one of the leading shipbuilding and repair companies in India.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:05 pm

