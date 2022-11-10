English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cochin Shipyard Q2 profit declines to Rs 113 crore

    The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 131.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to BSE.

    PTI
    November 10, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

    earCochin Shipyard Ltd on Thursday reported a 14 per cent fall in consolidated profit at Rs 112.79 crore in the quarter ended September.

    The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 131.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to BSE.

    The consolidated income of the company in the second quarter of the current fiscal increased to Rs 744.88 crore from Rs 738.01 crore in the year-ago period.

    The company’s board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for 2022-23.
    PTI
    Tags: #Cochin Shipyard #Profit #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 05:57 pm