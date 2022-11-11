 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cochin Shipyard Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 683.18 crore, down 1.86% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cochin Shipyard are:

Net Sales at Rs 683.18 crore in September 2022 down 1.86% from Rs. 696.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.79 crore in September 2022 down 14.1% from Rs. 131.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.95 crore in September 2022 down 4.52% from Rs. 206.28 crore in September 2021.

Cochin Shipyard EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.98 in September 2021.

Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 586.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 85.84% returns over the last 6 months and 60.98% over the last 12 months.

Cochin Shipyard
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 683.18 440.85 696.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 683.18 440.85 696.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 323.90 158.92 313.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.18 -2.32 -0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.19 78.06 83.93
Depreciation 19.79 18.94 17.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 146.02 174.69 134.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.46 12.57 147.01
Other Income 61.70 55.92 41.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.16 68.49 188.88
Interest 12.16 12.08 11.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 164.99 56.41 177.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 164.99 56.41 177.08
Tax 52.20 14.23 45.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.79 42.18 131.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.79 42.18 131.31
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 112.79 42.18 131.31
Equity Share Capital 131.54 131.54 131.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.57 3.21 9.98
Diluted EPS 8.57 3.21 9.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.57 3.21 9.98
Diluted EPS 8.57 3.21 9.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cochin Shipyard #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:15 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.