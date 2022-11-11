English
    Cochin Shipyard Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 683.18 crore, down 1.86% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cochin Shipyard are:

    Net Sales at Rs 683.18 crore in September 2022 down 1.86% from Rs. 696.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.79 crore in September 2022 down 14.1% from Rs. 131.31 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.95 crore in September 2022 down 4.52% from Rs. 206.28 crore in September 2021.

    Cochin Shipyard EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.98 in September 2021.

    Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 586.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 85.84% returns over the last 6 months and 60.98% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations683.18440.85696.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations683.18440.85696.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials323.90158.92313.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.18-2.32-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost81.1978.0683.93
    Depreciation19.7918.9417.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses146.02174.69134.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.4612.57147.01
    Other Income61.7055.9241.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.1668.49188.88
    Interest12.1612.0811.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax164.9956.41177.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax164.9956.41177.08
    Tax52.2014.2345.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.7942.18131.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.7942.18131.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates112.7942.18131.31
    Equity Share Capital131.54131.54131.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.573.219.98
    Diluted EPS8.573.219.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.573.219.98
    Diluted EPS8.573.219.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

