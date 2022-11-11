Cochin Shipyard Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 683.18 crore, down 1.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 683.18 crore in September 2022 down 1.86% from Rs. 696.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.79 crore in September 2022 down 14.1% from Rs. 131.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.95 crore in September 2022 down 4.52% from Rs. 206.28 crore in September 2021.

Cochin Shipyard EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.98 in September 2021.

Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 586.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 85.84% returns over the last 6 months and 60.98% over the last 12 months.