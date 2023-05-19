English
    Cochin Shipyard Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 600.09 crore, down 50.51% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 09:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cochin Shipyard are:

    Net Sales at Rs 600.09 crore in March 2023 down 50.51% from Rs. 1,212.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.34 crore in March 2023 down 85.68% from Rs. 274.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2023 down 98.98% from Rs. 408.03 crore in March 2022.

    Cochin Shipyard EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.88 in March 2022.

    Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 546.25 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months and 74.55% over the last 12 months.

    Cochin Shipyard
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations600.09641.651,212.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations600.09641.651,212.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials407.80232.49635.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.061.01-1.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.9185.0984.65
    Depreciation10.8919.2217.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses166.38174.32197.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-77.96129.53278.66
    Other Income71.2323.20111.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.72152.73390.42
    Interest-1.4812.2611.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.24140.47378.69
    Exceptional Items61.81---4.55
    P/L Before Tax56.57140.47374.14
    Tax17.2430.0799.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.34110.40274.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.34110.40274.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.34110.40274.62
    Equity Share Capital131.54131.54131.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.998.3920.88
    Diluted EPS2.998.3920.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.998.3920.88
    Diluted EPS2.998.3920.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
