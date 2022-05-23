 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cochin Shipyard Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,212.49 crore, up 12.23% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cochin Shipyard are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,212.49 crore in March 2022 up 12.23% from Rs. 1,080.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 274.62 crore in March 2022 up 16.25% from Rs. 236.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 408.03 crore in March 2022 up 25.37% from Rs. 325.46 crore in March 2021.

Cochin Shipyard EPS has increased to Rs. 20.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.96 in March 2021.

Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 323.80 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.75% returns over the last 6 months and -16.16% over the last 12 months.

Cochin Shipyard
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,212.49 952.88 1,080.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,212.49 952.88 1,080.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 635.53 525.95 502.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.69 -1.74 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 84.65 73.16 78.87
Depreciation 17.61 17.55 16.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 197.73 214.15 241.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 278.66 123.82 240.59
Other Income 111.76 63.03 67.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 390.42 186.85 308.52
Interest 11.74 11.80 16.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 378.69 175.04 291.84
Exceptional Items -4.55 -- 12.63
P/L Before Tax 374.14 175.04 304.47
Tax 99.53 45.66 68.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 274.62 129.38 236.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 274.62 129.38 236.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 274.62 129.38 236.22
Equity Share Capital 131.54 131.54 131.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.88 9.84 17.96
Diluted EPS 20.88 9.84 17.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.88 9.84 17.96
Diluted EPS 20.88 9.84 17.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cochin Shipyard #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.