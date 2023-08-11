English
    Cochin Shipyard Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 475.86 crore, up 7.94% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cochin Shipyard are:

    Net Sales at Rs 475.86 crore in June 2023 up 7.94% from Rs. 440.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.65 crore in June 2023 up 133.88% from Rs. 42.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.79 crore in June 2023 up 86.19% from Rs. 87.43 crore in June 2022.

    Cochin Shipyard EPS has increased to Rs. 7.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.21 in June 2022.

    Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 658.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.66% returns over the last 6 months and 91.96% over the last 12 months.

    Cochin Shipyard
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations475.86600.09440.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations475.86600.09440.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials166.39407.80158.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.443.06-2.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.6489.9178.06
    Depreciation16.6510.8918.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses144.57166.38174.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.05-77.9612.57
    Other Income84.0971.2355.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.14-6.7268.49
    Interest8.78-1.4812.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax137.36-5.2456.41
    Exceptional Items--61.81--
    P/L Before Tax137.3656.5756.41
    Tax38.7117.2414.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities98.6539.3442.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period98.6539.3442.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates98.6539.3442.18
    Equity Share Capital131.54131.54131.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.502.993.21
    Diluted EPS7.502.993.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.502.993.21
    Diluted EPS7.502.993.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 11, 2023

