Cochin Shipyard Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 440.85 crore, up 33.83% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cochin Shipyard are:

Net Sales at Rs 440.85 crore in June 2022 up 33.83% from Rs. 329.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.18 crore in June 2022 up 47.2% from Rs. 28.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.43 crore in June 2022 up 30.96% from Rs. 66.76 crore in June 2021.

Cochin Shipyard EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2021.

Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 333.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -8.68% over the last 12 months.

Cochin Shipyard
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 440.85 1,212.49 329.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 440.85 1,212.49 329.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 158.92 635.53 143.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.32 -1.69 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.06 84.65 69.00
Depreciation 18.94 17.61 17.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 174.69 197.73 95.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.57 278.66 3.84
Other Income 55.92 111.76 45.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.49 390.42 49.66
Interest 12.08 11.74 11.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.41 378.69 37.89
Exceptional Items -- -4.55 1.79
P/L Before Tax 56.41 374.14 39.68
Tax 14.23 99.53 11.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.18 274.62 28.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.18 274.62 28.66
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.18 274.62 28.66
Equity Share Capital 131.54 131.54 131.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.21 20.88 2.18
Diluted EPS 3.21 20.88 2.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.21 20.88 2.18
Diluted EPS 3.21 20.88 2.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
