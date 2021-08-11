Cochin Shipyard Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 329.42 crore, down 0.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.42 crore in June 2021 down 0.92% from Rs. 332.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.66 crore in June 2021 down 30.84% from Rs. 41.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.76 crore in June 2021 down 17.02% from Rs. 80.45 crore in June 2020.

Cochin Shipyard EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.15 in June 2020.

Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 365.20 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.82% returns over the last 6 months and 6.53% over the last 12 months.