Cochin Shipyard Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 641.65 crore, down 32.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 641.65 crore in December 2022 down 32.66% from Rs. 952.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.40 crore in December 2022 down 14.67% from Rs. 129.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.95 crore in December 2022 down 15.88% from Rs. 204.40 crore in December 2021.