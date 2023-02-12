 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cochin Shipyard Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 641.65 crore, down 32.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cochin Shipyard are:

Net Sales at Rs 641.65 crore in December 2022 down 32.66% from Rs. 952.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.40 crore in December 2022 down 14.67% from Rs. 129.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.95 crore in December 2022 down 15.88% from Rs. 204.40 crore in December 2021.

Cochin Shipyard
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 641.65 683.18 952.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 641.65 683.18 952.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 232.49 323.90 525.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.01 -3.18 -1.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 85.09 81.19 73.16
Depreciation 19.22 19.79 17.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 174.32 146.02 214.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.53 115.46 123.82
Other Income 23.20 61.70 63.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 152.73 177.16 186.85
Interest 12.26 12.16 11.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 140.47 164.99 175.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 140.47 164.99 175.04
Tax 30.07 52.20 45.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 110.40 112.79 129.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 110.40 112.79 129.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 110.40 112.79 129.38
Equity Share Capital 131.54 131.54 131.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.39 8.57 9.84
Diluted EPS 8.39 8.57 9.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.39 8.57 9.84
Diluted EPS 8.39 8.57 9.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
