Cochin Shipyard Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 641.65 crore, down 32.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 641.65 crore in December 2022 down 32.66% from Rs. 952.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.40 crore in December 2022 down 14.67% from Rs. 129.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.95 crore in December 2022 down 15.88% from Rs. 204.40 crore in December 2021.

Cochin Shipyard EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.84 in December 2021.

Cochin Shipyard shares closed at 484.05 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.02% returns over the last 6 months and 42.01% over the last 12 months.