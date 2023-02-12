English
    Cochin Shipyard Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 641.65 crore, down 32.66% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cochin Shipyard are:

    Net Sales at Rs 641.65 crore in December 2022 down 32.66% from Rs. 952.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.40 crore in December 2022 down 14.67% from Rs. 129.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.95 crore in December 2022 down 15.88% from Rs. 204.40 crore in December 2021.

    Cochin Shipyard
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations641.65683.18952.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations641.65683.18952.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials232.49323.90525.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.01-3.18-1.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost85.0981.1973.16
    Depreciation19.2219.7917.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses174.32146.02214.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.53115.46123.82
    Other Income23.2061.7063.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax152.73177.16186.85
    Interest12.2612.1611.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax140.47164.99175.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax140.47164.99175.04
    Tax30.0752.2045.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.40112.79129.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.40112.79129.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates110.40112.79129.38
    Equity Share Capital131.54131.54131.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.398.579.84
    Diluted EPS8.398.579.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.398.579.84
    Diluted EPS8.398.579.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
