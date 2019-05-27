Cochin Minerals Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 68.34 crore, up 35.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.34 crore in March 2019 up 35.42% from Rs. 50.47 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 97.83% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2019 down 30.59% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2018.

Cochin Minerals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

Cochin Minerals shares closed at 164.15 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.31% returns over the last 6 months and 43.93% over the last 12 months.