English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Coca-Cola India FY22 profit up 3.8% to Rs 460.35 crore; revenue rises 36% to Rs 3,121 crore

    Coca-Cola India's total income in FY22 was at Rs 3,192.17 crore, up 35.54 percent. It was at Rs 2,355.10 crore in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    October 28, 2022 / 08:07 PM IST
    Coca-Cola

    Coca-Cola

    Beverages major Coca-Cola India's profit rose 3.82 percent to Rs 460.35 crore in FY22 and revenue from operations increased 35.85 percent to Rs 3,121.29 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

    The cola major had logged a profit of Rs 443.38 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2021, while its revenue from operations in that year stood at Rs 2,297.51 crore.

    Coca-Cola India's total income in FY22 was at Rs 3,192.17 crore, up 35.54 percent. It was at Rs 2,355.10 crore in the year-ago period.

    Its other income also went up 23.07 percent to Rs 70.88 crore in the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022.

    Total expenses of Coca-Cola India were up 46.35 percent at Rs 2,548.01 crore in FY22 as against Rs 1,740.92 crore in FY21.

    Close

    The company, which operates with power brands in Indian markets, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, and Minute Maid, is part of Atlanta-based US beverages major The Coca-Cola Company.

    It has a fellow subsidiary, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Ltd, which is the local bottling arm of the cola major here.

    India is one of the leading markets for the Coca-Cola Company.
    PTI
    Tags: #Coca-Cola #Coca-Cola results #earnings #Results
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 08:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.