Coastal Roadway Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore, down 9.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore in September 2022 down 9.48% from Rs. 11.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 72.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2022 up 3.39% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

Coastal Roadway EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2021.

Coastal Roadway shares closed at 24.70 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 60.39% returns over the last 12 months.