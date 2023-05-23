English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Coastal Roadway Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore, up 3.07% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coastal Roadways are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore in March 2023 up 3.07% from Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2023 up 445.12% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 77.03% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

    Coastal Roadway EPS has increased to Rs. 10.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2022.

    Coastal Roadway shares closed at 28.91 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.60% returns over the last 6 months and 36.69% over the last 12 months.

    Coastal Roadways
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.069.868.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.069.868.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.498.527.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.47--
    Depreciation0.100.360.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.340.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.170.27
    Other Income0.030.050.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.220.36
    Interest0.040.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.200.33
    Exceptional Items4.39--0.65
    P/L Before Tax4.420.200.98
    Tax-0.050.050.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.470.150.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.470.150.82
    Equity Share Capital4.154.154.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.730.362.00
    Diluted EPS10.730.362.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.730.362.00
    Diluted EPS10.730.362.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

