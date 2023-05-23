Coastal Roadway Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore, up 3.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore in March 2023 up 3.07% from Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2023 up 445.12% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 77.03% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

Coastal Roadway EPS has increased to Rs. 10.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2022.

Coastal Roadway shares closed at 28.91 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.60% returns over the last 6 months and 36.69% over the last 12 months.