Coastal Roadway Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.79 crore, down 9.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.79 crore in March 2022 down 9.47% from Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022 up 811.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 up 45.1% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Coastal Roadway EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2021.

Coastal Roadway shares closed at 21.50 on May 20, 2022 (BSE)