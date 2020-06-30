Coastal Roadway Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore, down 18.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore in March 2020 down 18.97% from Rs. 10.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2020 up 243.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2020 up 293.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.

Coastal Roadway EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2019.

Coastal Roadway shares closed at 23.90 on June 22, 2020 (BSE)