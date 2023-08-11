Coastal Roadway Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.46 crore, down 1.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.46 crore in June 2023 down 1.15% from Rs. 9.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2023 up 614.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 13.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

Coastal Roadway EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2022.

Coastal Roadway shares closed at 40.03 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.80% returns over the last 6 months and 66.79% over the last 12 months.