Coastal Roadway Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.57 crore, up 5.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.57 crore in June 2022 up 5.98% from Rs. 9.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 up 15.38% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

Coastal Roadway EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2021.

Coastal Roadway shares closed at 25.05 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.55% returns over the last 6 months