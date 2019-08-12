Coastal Roadway Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.22 crore, down 13.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.22 crore in June 2019 down 13.43% from Rs. 12.96 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2019 down 483.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2019 down 48.15% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2018.

Coastal Roadway shares closed at 28.00 on July 25, 2019 (BSE)